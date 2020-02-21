GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 21, 2020, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. In connection therewith, the Company will provide an investor presentation on its website at http://www.goldmancsachsbdc.com. An excerpt of the investor presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” by the Company for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 Excerpt of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Exhibit

About GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., formerly Goldman Sachs Liberty Harbor Capital, LLC, is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It focuses on lending to the United States middle-market companies. Its portfolio includes first lien/senior secured debt, first lien/last-out unitranche, second lien/senior secured debt, preferred stock, common stock, and investment funds and vehicles. It invests in healthcare providers and services, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, automobiles, and energy equipment and services sectors. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.