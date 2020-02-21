Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 21, 2020, Olympic Steel, Inc. issued a press release reporting its operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2019 ended December 31, 2019. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The information included in this report, including exhibit 99.1, is furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, is not to be considered \”filed\” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (\”Exchange Act\”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any of Olympic Steel, Inc.\’s previous or future filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No.
99.1 Press release dated February 21, 2020.
OLYMPIC STEEL INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a52177223ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Olympic Steel Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results Strong cash flow during the year enabled company to invest in the business,…
About Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. is a metals service center. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services for a range of customers. The Company operates through three segments: carbon flat products, specialty metals flat products, and tubular and pipe products. The Company’s carbon flat products segment’s focus is on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts. The Company’s specialty metals flat products segment’s focus is on the direct sale and distribution of processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products, flat bar products and fabricated parts. The Company’s tubular and pipe products segment consists of the Chicago Tube and Iron Company (CTI) business. Through its tubular and pipe products segment, it distributes metals tubing, pipe, bar, valve and fittings, and fabricate pressure parts supplied to various industrial markets.

