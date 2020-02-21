SEC Filings Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 21, 2020, Olympic Steel, Inc. issued a press release reporting its operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2019 ended December 31, 2019. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information included in this report, including exhibit 99.1, is furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, is not to be considered \”filed\” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (\”Exchange Act\”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any of Olympic Steel, Inc.\’s previous or future filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

99.1 Press release dated February 21, 2020.