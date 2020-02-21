ESCALADE, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ESCA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On February 21, 2020, Escalade, Incorporated ("Escalade") issued the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 announcing financial information regarding Escalade\’s fourth quarter and full year results for 2019.

On February 21, 2020, the Board of Directors of Escalade announced that a quarterly dividend of twelve and a half cents $0.125 per share would be paid to all shareholders of record on March 9, 2020 and disbursed on March 16, 2020.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Description 99.1 Press release dated February 21, 2020



EX-99.1 2 tm205338d3_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 EXHIBIT 99.1 Press Release Escalade Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Fourth-Quarter Highlights ·Net sales of $47.0 million ·Gross profit of $10.9 million ·Diluted EPS of $0.18 per share ·Announced quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share Evansville,…

Escalade, Incorporated (Escalade) is a manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods through its subsidiary Escalade Sports. The Company operates in Sporting Goods (Escalade Sports) segment. Escalade Sports manufactures, imports and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key online retailers, traditional department stores and mass merchants. Escalade offers table tennis tables, residential in-ground basketball goals and in archery bows. Its brands, owned or distributed include Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, STIGA, Ping-Pong, Prince, Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, Goalsetter, Woodplay, Childlife, The STEP, USWeight, Atomic, Redline, Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, Pickleball Now, Onix and Viva Sol. Escalade Sports manufactures in the United States and Mexico, and imports product from Asia.