GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 – Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 20, 2021, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021, and that it will host an earnings conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” by the Company for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 Press Release of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., dated January 20, 2021.

Story continues below



Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d108392dex991.htm UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT DATED NOVEMBER 19,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., formerly Goldman Sachs Liberty Harbor Capital, LLC, is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It focuses on lending to the United States middle-market companies. Its portfolio includes first lien/senior secured debt, first lien/last-out unitranche, second lien/senior secured debt, preferred stock, common stock, and investment funds and vehicles. It invests in healthcare providers and services, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, automobiles, and energy equipment and services sectors. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.