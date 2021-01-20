SEC Filings GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 20, 2021, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. issued a press release announcing certain preliminary estimates of its financial condition and results of operations for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.