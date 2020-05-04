SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 4, 2020, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the re-opening of stores which began on May 1, 2020.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished with this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit No.Exhibits

99.1Press Release of the Company Dated May 4, 2020

About SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. The Company’s products assortment includes dress and casual shoes, sandals, boots and an assortment of athletic footwear for men, women and children. Its stores also carry accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, jewelry, scarves and wallets. It classifies athletic shoes by functionality, such as running, basketball or fitness shoes. Its average store carries approximately 27,100 pairs of shoes in over four general categories: women’s, men’s, children’s and athletics. The Company operates approximately 400 stores in over 30 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Its e-commerce site offers customers an opportunity to choose from a selection of products in all of the same categories of footwear.