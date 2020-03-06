BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (NYSE:BGG) Files An 8-K Other Events

/div>

EX-99.1 2 pressrelease-marchrepositi.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBriggs & Stratton Announces Strategic Repositioning PlanCompany to focus on power application,…To view the full exhibit click

About BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines. Its subsidiary is a marketer of pressure washers, and it is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, PowerBoss, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. It operates in over 100 countries on six continents. It operates through two segments: Engines and Products. Its Engines segment sells engines around the world, primarily to OEMs of lawn and garden equipment and other gasoline engine-powered equipment. Its Products segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of outdoor power equipment, job site products and related accessories.