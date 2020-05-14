BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 13, 2020, BIO-key International, Inc. (the “Company”) and Lind Global Macro Fund, LP (the “Investor”) entered into amendment No. 2 (“Amendment No. 2”) to that certain Amended and Restated Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Note, due April 13, 2020 (the “A&R Note”) previously described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020 and as amended by the Amendment to the A&R Note previously described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2020. Amendment No. 2 extended the maturity date of the A&R Note to June 12, 2020 and extended the Investor’s right to convert the A&R Note into shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $0.65 per share through June 12, 2020. All other provisions of the A&R Note remain the same.

As a result of the Investor converting a portion of the amounts due under the A&R Note into shares of the Company’s common stock, the current outstanding principal amount of the A&R Note is $539,000.

The foregoing description of Amendment No. 2 does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of such agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company’s next periodic report.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information provided in Item 1.01 is hereby incorporated by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The information provided in Item 1.01 is hereby incorporated by reference.

The Company is relying on the order issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2020 in SEC Release No. 34-88465 to the SEC’s authority under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) granting exemptions from certain provisions of the Exchange Act and the rules thereunder related to the reporting requirements for certain public companies, subject to certain conditions (such order, the “Order”), to delay the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”). The Company expects to file the Quarterly Report on or before June 29, 2020.

Our management has had to devote significant time and attention to assessing the potential impact of COVID-19 and related events on our operations and financial position and developing operational and financial plans to address those matters, which has diverted management resources from completing tasks necessary to file the Quarterly Report by the original due date of the Quarterly Report.

The Company continues to experience delays in the preparation of its financial statements for the reasons previously disclosed in its Form 8-K filed on March 19, 2020 (the “March 19 Form 8-K”), which is hereby incorporated herein by reference, including the risk factor set forth therein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This information includes, without limitation, statements concerning the Company’s future business and financial position and results of operations, business strategy and other plans for future operations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generally, the words \”anticipate,\” \”believe,\” \”estimate,\” \”expect,\” \”may\” and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Actual results could differ materially from the results described in the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties set forth in this Current Report on Form 8-K, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, cryptographic authentication-transaction security technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing software solutions. The Company is also engaged in developing automated, finger identification technology that supplements or compliments other methods of identification and verification, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, identity cards, public key infrastructure (PKI), credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, one-time password (OTP) or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing. Its solutions identify individuals and verify, or confirm, their identity before granting access to, among other things, corporate resources, subscribed data and services, Web portals, applications, physical locations or assets.