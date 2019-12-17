CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CHMG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On December 13, 2019, Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) issued a press release announcing the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable January 2, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 23, 2019.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. 99.1 Press Release of Chemung Financial Corporation dated December 16, 2019.

About CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Chemung Canal Trust Company (the Bank) and CFS Group, Inc. (CFS), provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary and other financial services to its clients. The Company manages its operations through two segments: core banking and Wealth Management Group (WMG). The core banking segment receives deposits from the general public and uses such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, mainly in its local markets and to invest in securities. The WMG services segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The Company’s financial services include demand, savings and time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer loans, interest rate swaps, letters of credit, wealth management services, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual funds and brokerage services.