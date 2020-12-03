Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EARK) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On December 1, 2020, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada (the “Secretary of State”) a Certificate of Withdrawal (the “Certificate of Withdrawal”) for the Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations (the “Certificate of Designation”) of Series A-1 Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Series A-1 Preferred Stock”). See Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 18, 2020 for the description of the Certificate of Designation and the Series A-1 Preferred Stock.

The Certificate of Withdrawal was effective upon filing with the Secretary of State. At the effective time of the Certificate of Withdrawal, the previously-designated one share of Series A-1 Preferred Stock resumed the status of the Company’s undesignated authorized preferred stock, par value $0.001per share.

The foregoing description of the Certificate of Withdrawal does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Certificate of Withdrawal, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

3.1 Certificate of Withdrawal of Certificate of Designation of Series A-1 Preferred Stock



