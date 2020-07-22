TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02

The information disclosed in Item 7.01 of this current report on Form 8-K are incorporated by reference in this Item 3.02.

On July 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Dr. Keith Aqua (“Dr. Aqua) as an independent contractor to the position of Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) effective immediately to the terms of a consulting agreement (the “Agreement”) dated July 15, 2020. The Agreement carries a term of of12 months expiring on July 15, 2021. In his capacity, Dr. Aqua will help the Company progress in the development of the Company’s proposed pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. In addition, Dr. Aqua will help establish a distribution network for the Company to market its Tauri-Gum™ brand to a variety of physicians and medical practices in southern Florida. In consideration of the services being provided by Dr. Aqua to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue Dr. Aqua (i) upon entry into the Agreement 750,000 shares of restricted common stock, (ii) 750,000 shares of restricted common stock which will be issued in equal monthly instalments of 62,500 shares beginning August 15, 2020 and (iii) $4,000 cash per quarter during the term of the Agreement, payable following the completion of each such quarter.

The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Agreement, which is filed as exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information set forth in the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is hereby furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall the information in such press release filed an exhibit herewith be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number Description 10.1 Consulting Agreement, dated July 15, 2020, by and between the Company and Dr. Keith Aqua. 99.1 Press Release, dated July 20, 2020



TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 Agreement to Appoint Dr. Keith Aqua to the following Position: CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER (“CMO”) Tauriga Sciences Inc. 555 Madison Avenue,…

About TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. is a diversified company. The Company is focused on the development of technology platform in the nano-robotics space. The Company is engaged in acquiring and building a portfolio of technology assets.