GEOVAX LABS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Employment Agreement Amendment with Chief Scientific Officer — On May 18, 2020, the Company and Dr. Guirakhoo agreed to an amendment to Dr. Guirakhoo’s Employment Agreement related to Dr. Guirakhoo’s planned relocation to Europe and his acceptance of a position with another company. The Company and Dr. Guirakhoo agreed that he will remain Chief Scientific Officer for the Company and move from working full-time to providing part-time services, working remotely. Beginning June 1, 2020, the Company will continue to pay his salary at his current full annualized rate, recognizing that he will initially devote 2 days per week to Company business, with the other 3 days per week being applied to a reduction of his accrued vacation. Under this arrangement, his accumulated vacation will be exhausted on August 10. At that time, the Company and Dr. Farshad have agreed to mutually agree to the amount of time he will devote to Company business from that date forward and his salary will be adjusted proportionately. Dr. Guirakhoo will continue to be eligible for all Company benefit plans.

A copy of the letter agreement reflecting the changes to Dr. Farshad’s compensation and obligations is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report:

10.1 Letter amendment to Employment Agreement with Farshad Guirakhoo dated May 18, 2020.

About GEOVAX LABS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GeoVax) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its modified vaccine Ankara-virus-like particles (MVA-VLP) vaccine platform. The Company’s platform supports in vivo expression of non-infectious virus-like particles (VLPs) from the cells of the person receiving the vaccine. The Company’s development programs are focused on vaccines against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Zika virus and hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Marburg and Lassa Fever), as well as for use in cancer immunotherapy. The Company’s clinically advanced vaccine development program is a (deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)/MVA) vaccine regimen designed to protect against the clade B subtype of the HIV virus. The Company is developing a Tetravalent Vaccine (TV) utilizing its MVA-VLP platform to address the unmet need for a product that can respond to future filovirus epidemics.