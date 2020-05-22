DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD. (TSE:DRT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.



DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d860040dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 DIRTT AMENDED & RESTATED By-Law No.1 Amended & Restated By-law No. 1 Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 A By-law relating generally to the transaction of the business and affairs of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. CONTENTS SECTION SUBJECT ONE INTERPRETATION TWO BUSINESS OF THE CORPORATION THREE DIRECTORS FOUR COMMITTEES FIVE PROTECTION OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS SIX NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS SEVEN SHARES EIGHT DIVIDENDS NINE MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS TEN NOTICES ELEVEN EFFECTIVE DATE DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS | Amended and Restated By-law No. 1 2 Amended & Restated By-law No. 1 IT IS HEREBY ENACTED as Amended and Restated By-law No. 1 of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (hereinafter called the “Corporation”),…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD. (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The Company combines its three-dimensional (3D) design, configuration and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. The Company operates in Canada and the United States. ICE provides design, drawing, specification, pricing and manufacturing process information. Its solutions include DIRTT Walls, DIRTT Power, DIRTT Networks, DIRTT Ceilings, DIRTT Floor and DIRTT Timber Frame. It caters to a range of industries, including healthcare, education, financial services, government and military, manufacturing, non-profit, oil and gas, professional services, retail and technology. Its subsidiaries include DIRTT Environmental Solutions, Inc., Ice Edge Business Solutions Ltd., Ice Edge Business Solutions, Inc. and DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.