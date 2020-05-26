SEC Filings Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 21, 2020, Matthew S. Crawford, a member of the Board of Directors of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (the “Company”), informed the Company of his resignation from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Crawford’s decision is not due to any disagreement with the Company.