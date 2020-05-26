Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 21, 2020, Matthew S. Crawford, a member of the Board of Directors of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (the “Company”), informed the Company of his resignation from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Crawford’s decision is not due to any disagreement with the Company.
About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Story continues below

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly Lpath, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company is focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures. The Company offers products in over 80 countries. The Company’s products include ORBERA, LAP-BAND and OverStitch. The Company’s product, ORBERA, is a gastric balloon. The ORBERA Intragastric Balloon System is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is a minimally invasive procedure that offers weight loss. The LAP-BAND System is indicated for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables advanced endoscopic surgery by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures through a flexible endoscope. OverStitch offers solutions for defects in both the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR