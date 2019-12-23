SEC Filings GENTEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:GNTX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

On December 20, 2019, Steve Downing, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gentex Corporation (“Company”), entered into a stock trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 providing for a third-party broker to sell shares of common stock of the Company that Mr. Downing may acquire upon the vesting of the 6,000 restricted shares of common stock awarded to Mr. Downing on September 30, 2015, which vesting is anticipated to occur on September 30, 2020, and in respect to 16,200 and 7,500 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options awarded to Mr. Downing in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Options will be exercised and/or shares will be sold under the stock trading plan on the open market over the period of time and according to the other parameters set forth under the stock trading plan. The stock trading plan terminates on October 9, 2020.

On December 20, 2019, Kevin Nash, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, entered into a stock trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 providing for a third-party broker to sell shares of common stock of the Company that Mr. Nash may acquire upon the vesting of the 3,000 restricted shares of common stock awarded to Mr. Nash on September 30, 2015, which vesting is anticipated to occur on September 30, 2020. The shares will be sold under the stock trading plan on the open market over the period of time and according to the other parameters set forth under the stock trading plan. The stock trading plan terminates on October 9, 2020.

On December 20, 2019, Matt Chiodo, Vice President of Sales of the Company, entered into a stock trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 providing for a third-party broker to sell 5,000 shares of common stock of the Company that are issuable upon exercise of stock options awarded to Mr. Chiodo in 2016. Options will be exercised under the stock trading plan on the open market over the period of time and according to the other parameters set forth under the stock trading plan. The stock trading plan terminates on August 28, 2020.

Rule 10b5-1 trading plans are permitted under the Company’s insider trading policy and other policies, and, to the extent required, transactions under such trading plans will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and/or Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to report Rule 10b5-1 plans by officers or directors of the Company in the future, or to report modifications or terminations of any such plans, whether or not any such plans were publicly announced.