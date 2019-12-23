MILLS MUSIC TRUST (OTCMKTS:MMTRS) Files An 8-K Other Events

MILLS MUSIC TRUST Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d844130dex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 MILLS MUSIC TRUST C/O HSBC BANKS U.S.A. 452 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK,…

About MILLS MUSIC TRUST (OTCMKTS:MMTRS)

Mills Music Trust (the Trust) is formed for the purpose of acquiring from Mills Music, Inc. (Old Mills), the right to receive payment of a deferred contingent purchase price obligation (the Contingent Portion) payable to Old Mills. The obligation to pay the Contingent Portion arose as the result of the sale by Old Mills of its music and lyric copyright catalogue (the Catalogue). The Contingent Portion amounts are payable by EMI Mills Music Inc. (EMI), the owner of the copyrighted materials contained in the Catalogue. It receives quarterly payments of the Contingent Portion from EMI and distributes the amounts it receives to the registered owners of Trust Certificates representing interests in the Trust (the Trust Units), after payment of, or withholdings in connection with, expenses and liabilities of the Trust. EMI is the owner of the copyrighted materials contained in the Catalogue. Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC (Sony/ATV) is the administrator and manager of EMI and the Catalogue.