CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 13, 2020, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release announcing the presentation of updated clinical data from its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of ciforadenant at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GU) in San Francisco. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response. The Company’s lead product candidate, CPI-444, is an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. Its other products include adenosine production inhibitor (a monoclonal anti-CD73 antibody); adenosine A2B antagonist, and interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenue.