GENIE ENERGY LTD. (NYSE:GNE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 12, 2020, the Registrant distributed over a wire service and posted an earnings release to the investor relations page of its website (www.genie.com) announcing its results of operations for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the earnings release concerning the foregoing results is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Registrant is furnishing the information contained in this Report, including Exhibit 99.1, to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This information shall not be deemed to be “filed” with the SEC or incorporated by reference into any other filing with the SEC unless otherwise expressly stated in such filing. In addition, this Report and the press release contain statements intended as “forward-looking statements” that are subject to the cautionary statements about forward-looking statements set forth in the press release.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release, dated March 12, 2020, reporting the results of operations for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Genie Energy Ltd. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea119538ex99-1_genieenergy.htm PRESS RELEASE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GENIE ENERGY LTD. (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (Genie) owns interest in its subsidiary, Genie Energy International Corporation, which owns Genie Retail Energy and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. The Company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd. (Afek), and Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS). The GRE segment operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Inc. and Residents Energy, Inc., and energy brokerage and marketing services. Its REP businesses resell electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Afek segment operates an oil and gas exploration project. The GOGAS segment is an oil and gas exploration company. The GOGAS segment consists of early-stage oil shale projects, including its interest in Genie Mongolia, Inc., an oil shale exploration project; American Shale Oil Corporation, which holds and manages an interest in AMSO, LLC, an oil shale development project, and Israel Energy Initiatives, Ltd., an oil shale development project.