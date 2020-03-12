SELECTA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SELB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
EX-99.1 2 exhibit991_earningsrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 Selecta Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 and Year-End Financial Results•Topline results from head-to-head COMPARE trial of SEL-212 in chronic refractory gout expected in Q3 2020•Received guidance from the FDA on SEL-212 Phase 3 clinical trial design; study to commence in 2H 2020•Gene therapy program expected to enter the clinic by the end of 2020•Company to host conference call today at 8:30 AM ETWatertown,…
About SELECTA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SELB)
Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The Company’s product candidates are in development. The Company’s SVP technology encapsulates an immunomodulator in biodegradable nanoparticles to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance to mitigate the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) in response to life-sustaining biologic drugs. The Company’s technology allows for the design of SVP therapies that can stimulate immune responses against a range of relevant antigens. Its initial immune-stimulating product candidate is a synthetic vaccine against nicotine for the market of smoking cessation and relapse prevention.