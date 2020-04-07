GENIE ENERGY LTD. (NYSE:GNE) Files An 8-K Changes in Control of Registrant

Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant.



About GENIE ENERGY LTD. (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (Genie) owns interest in its subsidiary, Genie Energy International Corporation, which owns Genie Retail Energy and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. The Company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd. (Afek), and Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS). The GRE segment operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Inc. and Residents Energy, Inc., and energy brokerage and marketing services. Its REP businesses resell electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Afek segment operates an oil and gas exploration project. The GOGAS segment is an oil and gas exploration company. The GOGAS segment consists of early-stage oil shale projects, including its interest in Genie Mongolia, Inc., an oil shale exploration project; American Shale Oil Corporation, which holds and manages an interest in AMSO, LLC, an oil shale development project, and Israel Energy Initiatives, Ltd., an oil shale development project.