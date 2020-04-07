GREAT AJAX CORP. (NYSE:AJX) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

On April 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing that the Company has completed a $80 million private placement of preferred stock and warrants. In connection with the offering, the Company issued 820,000 shares of the Company’s 7.25% Fixed-to-Floating Series A Preferred Stock and 2,380,000 shares of the Company’s 5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Preferred Stock, each at a purchase price per share of $25.00, for aggregate gross proceeds of $80,000,000, and two series of warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $10.00 per share.

A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is available on the Company’s website.

3.1 Articles Supplementary to the Articles of Amendment and Restatement 99.1 Press Release dated April 6, 2020



Great Ajax Corp. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 tm2015137d1_ex3-1.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 Exhibit 3.1 GREAT AJAX CORP. ARTICLES SUPPLEMENTARY Great Ajax Corp.,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GREAT AJAX CORP. (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages. It also invests in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties, as well as in the properties directly. It also holds real estate-owned properties (REO) acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its owned non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. It is managed by Thetis Asset Management LLC, an affiliated entity. Its mortgage loans and other real estate assets are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity. The Company conducts its business through its operating partnership, Great Ajax Operating Partnership L.P.