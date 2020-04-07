YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing
Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 2, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-K”), the Company no longer complies withNasdaq’s continued listing requirements as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
The Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 on March 17, 2020, indicating that the filing of the Company’s Form 10-K would be delayed until after the completion of the audit of the Company’s financial statements, which was anticipated to be completed before the expiration of the fifteen calendar day extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Thereafter, on March 31, 2020, the Company announced that the COVID-19 pandemic had by then caused the displacement of the Company\’s non-essential personnel, including substantially all accounting staff, the imposition of restrictions by various governments and the displacement of its independent auditors\’ staff, and that as a result the Company would miss the filing date, as extended, of its Form 10-K.
The notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department stated that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until June 1, 2020, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements and if Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the filing due date, of September 28,2020, to regain compliance. The Company can also regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements at any time before September 28, 2020, by filing the Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as any subsequent periodic financial reports that may become due.
The Company’s management is working diligently to complete the Form 10-K and intends to file it as soon as practicable, which is currently expected to be by the end of April, 2020.
Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Youngevity International, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE ex99-1    Exhibit 99.1   Youngevity Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K   SAN DIEGO,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc. is an e-commerce company. The Company operates through two segments: the direct selling segment where products are offered through a global distribution network of customers and distributors, and the commercial coffee segment where products are sold directly to businesses. The Company offers over 2,500 products to support a healthy lifestyle. All of these products, which are sold through its direct selling network, are categorized into over 11 sub-product lines. In the direct selling segment, the Company sells health and wellness, beauty product and skin care, scrap booking and story booking items, and packaged food products on a global basis, and offers a range of products through an international direct selling network. The Company is engaged in the commercial sale of coffee through its subsidiary CLR Roasters, LLC (CLR) and its subsidiary. Its brands include Cafe La Rica, Javalution Daily Grind, Javalution Royal Roast, SOZO Global and Integris.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR