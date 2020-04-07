SEC Filings YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 2, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-K”), the Company no longer complies withNasdaq’s continued listing requirements as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 on March 17, 2020, indicating that the filing of the Company’s Form 10-K would be delayed until after the completion of the audit of the Company’s financial statements, which was anticipated to be completed before the expiration of the fifteen calendar day extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Thereafter, on March 31, 2020, the Company announced that the COVID-19 pandemic had by then caused the displacement of the Company\’s non-essential personnel, including substantially all accounting staff, the imposition of restrictions by various governments and the displacement of its independent auditors\’ staff, and that as a result the Company would miss the filing date, as extended, of its Form 10-K.

The notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department stated that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until June 1, 2020, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements and if Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the filing due date, of September 28,2020, to regain compliance. The Company can also regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements at any time before September 28, 2020, by filing the Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as any subsequent periodic financial reports that may become due.

The Company’s management is working diligently to complete the Form 10-K and intends to file it as soon as practicable, which is currently expected to be by the end of April, 2020.

