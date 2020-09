On September 1, 2020, General Moly, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a binding letter of intent with Pathfinder Minerals LLC, a Nevada corporation (”Pathfinder”), for the sale by the Company of Liberty Moly LLC and all assets owned by the Company that constitute the Liberty Project. Pathfinder paid the Company $1,000,000 in cash in connection with the execution of the letter of intent. Upon execution of a definitive Purchase Agreement and transfer of title on or before September 15, 2020, Pathfinder will make an additional payment of $1,000,000 to the Company. A further $1,000,000 will be payable on completion of commissioning of a production plant of any metal commodity on the property. The Company will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty on molybdenum production from the property.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On September 3, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the entry into the Liberty Project letter of intent with Pathfinder. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit99.1 to this Current Report on Form8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits