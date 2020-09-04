RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On September 3, 2020, RF Industries, Ltd. (the “ Company ”) held its Annual Meeting at its offices at 7610 Miramar Road, Suite 6000, San Diego, California, 92126. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 22, 2020 (as amended, the “ Proxy Statement ”). At the Annual Meeting, 8,184,862 shares, or approximately 83.87% of all outstanding shares of common stock, were present either in person or by proxy. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon and the certified results, including the number of votes cast for and against each matter and, if applicable, the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter.

Voting Results

Proposal 1: Marvin H. Fink and Gerald T. Garland were elected as directors on the following vote:

In addition, there were 3,724,607 broker non-votes in connection with this proposal.

Proposal 2: This proposal was approved with 3,975,178 “FOR” votes, 451,206 “AGAINST” votes and 33,871 “ABSTAIN” votes. There were 3,724,607 broker non-votes in connection with this proposal.

Proposal : This proposal was approved with 4,166,790 “FOR” votes, 270,602 “AGAINST” votes and 22,863 “ABSTAIN” votes. There were 3,724,607 broker non-votes in connection with this proposal.

Proposal : This proposal was approved with 8,121,293 “FOR” votes, 30,436 “AGAINST” votes and 33,133 “ABSTAIN” votes. There were no broker non-votes in connection with this proposal.

