The disclosure under Item 2.01 below is incorporated by reference.

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

On September 15, 2020, General Moly, Inc. (the “Company”) and Pathfinder Minerals LLC, a Nevada corporation (”Pathfinder”) executed and closed a definitive Purchase Agreement, as required by the parties’ binding letter of intent entered into on September 1, 2020, for the sale by the Company of Liberty Moly LLC and all assets owned by the Company that constitute the Liberty Project. Pathfinder paid the Company $1,000,000 in cash in connection with the execution of the letter of intent, and with the execution of the Purchase Agreement and related documents on September 15, 2020, Pathfinder made an additional payment of $1,000,000 to the Company. A further $1,000,000 will be payable on completion of commissioning of a production plant of any metal commodity on the property. The Company will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty on molybdenum production from the property.

Notwithstanding this transaction, the Company still has a significant working capital deficit and there remains substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If the Company is unable to find an additional source of funding, it will be forced to cease operations and pursue restructuring or liquidation alternatives, including the filing for bankruptcy protection, in which event the Company’s common stock would likely become worthless and investors would likely lose their entire investment in the Company. In addition, holders of the Company’s outstanding convertible preferred stock and senior notes would likely receive significantly less than the principal amount of their claims and possibly, no recovery at all. As of the date of this filing, the Company has no commitments for additional funding and there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in obtaining the financing required to complete the Mt. Hope Project, or in raising additional financing in the future on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all.