SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Jerry McLaughlin was duly elected as our Class III director. The results of the election were as follows:



About SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of dermatology and advanced tissue care products based upon its technologies, such as Microcyn and Lipogrid. Microcyn is a small-molecule oxychlorine compound with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that, in clinical settings, reduces itch and pain associated with dermal irritations and wounds, such as sores, injuries and ulcers of dermal tissue. Lipogrid Technology contains selected lipids and a lipid precursor designed to penetrate the bilayers of the skin by blending with the natural lipid building blocks. Its products serve over five million patients across the globe by reducing infections, itch, pain, scarring and inflammatory responses. Its products are sold throughout the United States and internationally.