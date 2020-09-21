Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 18, 2020, Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) terminated the Agreement and Plan and Merger, dated July 19, 2019, as amended (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership” and together with the Company, the “Company Parties”), NHT Operating Partnership, LLC (“Parent”), NHT REIT Merger Sub, LLC (“Merger Sub”) and NHT Operating Partnership II, LLC (“Merger OP”, and together with Parent and Merger Sub, the “Parent Parties”). to the Merger Agreement, the Company was to be acquired by Parent in a merger transaction.

On March 15, 2020, the parties entered into an amendment of the Merger Agreement to extend the closing of the acquisition to March 23, 2020.

On March 22, 2020, to the Merger Agreement, the Company provided written notice to the Parent Parties that it stood ready, willing and able to close the transactions and would stand ready, willing and able to do so for at least three business days thereafter, as all conditions applicable to the Company Parties to be satisfied before closing were satisfied or previously waived and all conditions to be satisfied at closing were capable of being satisfied at closing. As previously announced, the closing of the acquisition did not occur on March 23, 2020, and had not occurred as of the time of the termination of the Merger Agreement by the Company.

The parties subsequently discussed, but did not enter into, potential amendments to the Merger Agreement to restructure the transaction. On September 18, 2020, the Company, to its rights under the Merger Agreement, provided written notice of termination of the Merger Agreement to the Parent Parties due to failure of the Parent to consummate the acquisition of the Company and for the Parent Parties’ material breaches of the Merger Agreement. to the Merger Agreement, the Company is entitled to receive a termination fee of $11,925,000 within five business days of its termination of the Merger Agreement. The Company continues to reserve all rights and remedies.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD.

On September 18, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the termination of the Merger Agreement. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information contained in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (including the related exhibits) is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information contained in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “project,” “plan,” the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Additional factors that may affect the Company’s business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. Exhibit

