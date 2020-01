Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (the “Company”) issued a press release today including disclosure that, as of December 31, 2019, its estimated cash is approximately $162 million. Such amount is an estimate only and is subject to change. The Company’s press release disclosing such estimated amount is set forth in Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

