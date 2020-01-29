First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

On January 29, 2020, First United Corporation (the “Corporation”) issued a press release describing its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information contained in this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 30, 2020, the Corporation’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and its Chief Financial Officer, will meet with various investors to discuss the financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, as well as certain additional financial information contained in an updated investor presentation. The investor presentation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.2.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.2 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press release dated January 29, 2020 (furnished herewith) 99.2 Investor Presentation dated January 29, 2020 (furnished herewith)

About First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank providing a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of services, such as checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and employee benefit accounts. In addition, the Bank provides full brokerage services. The Bank also provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, insurance products and trust services.