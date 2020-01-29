Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Camden National Corporation (the "Company") prepared an investor presentation with information about the Company for an investor meeting to be held on January 29, 2020. The investor presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.1. The investor presentation is being furnished to Item 7.01, and the information contained therein shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section. Furthermore, the information contained in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the filings of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933.
(d) The following exhibit is filed with this Report:
About Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiaries is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers. The Company offers commercial and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), and brokerage and insurance services through Camden Financial Consultants (Camden Financial), a division of the Bank. The Company also offers investment management and fiduciary services through its subsidiary, Acadia Trust, N.A. (Acadia Trust), a federally-regulated, non-depository trust company headquartered in Portland, Maine. The Bank’s subsidiary, Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation (HPFC), provides specialized lending to dentists, optometrists and veterinarians across the United States.

