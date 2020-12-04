China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

ITEM 4.01 – CHANGES IN REGISTRANTS\’ CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

(a) Change of Certifying Accountant

Effective December 4, 2020 China HGS Real Estate Inc. (the “Registrant”) changed its independent auditors from Friedman LLP to Wei, Wei & Co., LLP, which action was approved by the Registrant’s Board of Directors.

The reports of Friedman LLP on the financial statements of Registrant for the past two fiscal years did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

In addition, during Registrant’s two most recent fiscal years and through to the date of change of accountants, there was no disagreement with Friedman LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure.

Registrant has requested that Friedman LLP furnish it with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the statements in this Item 4.01 within 10 business days of the date of filing this report. A copy of Friedman LLP\’s letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission is included as an exhibit to this filing.

(b) Engagement of New Certifying Accountant

On December 4, 2020, Wei, Wei & Co., LLP was engaged as the Registrant’s independent auditors.

During the two most recent fiscal years and the interim period preceding the engagement of Wei, Wei & Co., LLP, Registrant had not consulted with Wei, Wei & Co., LLP regarding either: