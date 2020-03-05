FUEL TECH, INC. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On February 28, 2020, James M. Pach, Vice President, Treasurer and Controller and Principal Financial Officer of Fuel Tech, Inc. (“Company” or “Registrant”), resigned from employment with the Registrant effective March 13, 2020 to pursue another opportunity.

In anticipation of Mr. Pach’s resignation, with effect on March 14, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) on March 5, 2020 appointed Ellen T. Albrecht, age 47, to serve in an interim capacity as Acting Treasurer and Controller and Principal Financial Officer of the Company. In connection with her appointment, Ms. Albrecht is not expected to receive any additional compensation at this time for her interim role.>Prior to the time of her aforementioned appointment, Ms. Albrecht served as the Company’s Vice President, Operations Planning and Control since May 2012; and also previously served as the Company’s acting Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer from March 2010 to July 2010; Vice President, Controller since January 2007; Controller since February 2004; Accounting Manager since May 2000; Senior Accountant since May 1998; and Accountant since July 1996.

Ms. Albrecht is a party to an employment agreement with the Company effective as of July 8, 1996. The agreement is for an indefinite term, and also includes provisions for disclosure and assignment of inventions to the Company, protection of the Company’s proprietary data, covenants against certain competition and arbitration of disputes. The employment agreement is for a term of employment “at will” and does not provide for severance payments. There are no family relationships between Ms. Albrecht and any directors or officers of the Company. There have been no transactions nor are there any proposed transactions between the Company and Ms. Albrecht that would require disclosure to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

