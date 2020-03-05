SUMMER INFANT, INC. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On March 5, 2020, Summer Infant, Inc. (the “Company”) held a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Set forth below are the matters submitted at the Special Meeting by the Board of Directors to a vote of the Company’s stockholders and the final results of the voting for each proposal.

Proposal 1: Approval of the Reverse Stock Split

The adoption of the amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect the Reverse Stock Split at a ratio between 1-for-3 and 1-for-20 was approved based on the following vote:

15,827,308 810,019 91,631

The Special Meeting was not adjourned because Proposal 1 was approved by the affirmative vote of the majority of the shares of common stock entitled to vote at the meeting.



