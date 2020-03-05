CRYOPORT, INC. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On March 5, 2020, Cryoport, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release issued by the Company is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information, including the exhibit attached hereto, in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

99.1 Press Release dated March 5, 2020 issued by the Company.



Cryoport, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2011779d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Cryoport Reports Record Revenue for Fiscal Year 2019 —- Revenue grows 73% year over year Revenue from commercial therapies increased 295% over the prior year to $8.3 million Cryoport now supports 436 clinical trials in Regenerative Medicine marke NASHVILLE,…

About CRYOPORT, INC. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (Cryoport) is a provider of cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through its purpose-built packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics expertise. The Company provides logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as immunotherapies, stem cells, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients. The Company’s Cryoport Express Solution includes a cloud-based logistics operating platform, which is branded as the Cryoportal. The Company’s Cryoport Express Solutions are made up of the Cryoportal software platform, Cryoport Express Shippers, Cryoport Express Smart Pak data loggers and its life sciences cold chain logistics expertise. The Cryoportal is used by the Company, its clients and its business partners to automate the entry of orders, prepare customs documentation, and to facilitate status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit.