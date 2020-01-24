FTE NETWORKS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FTNW) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

The information set forth in Item 2.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01.

On January 16, 2020, FTE Networks, Inc. (“ FTE ” or the “ Company ”) sold its CrossLayer business to CBFA Corporation, a Wyoming corporation (the “ Buyer ”) controlled by a CrossLayer employee, Arlin Bleclic. The purchase price paid by the Buyer included the assumption of approximately $73,477.51 in accounts payable of the CrossLayer business and the assumption of obligations under CrossLayer’s contracts with its principal customers.

On January 23, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the sale of CrossLayer. A copy of this release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits