FTE NETWORKS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FTNW) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On February 21, 2020, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) of FTE Networks, Inc. (the “Company”) dismissed Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

The audit reports of Marcum on the Company’s financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles. Marcum did not provide a report on the Company’s financial statements during fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019. During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, and the subsequent period through February 21, 2020, there were (i) no disagreements between the Company and Marcum on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Marcum, would have caused Marcum to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in Marcum’s reports on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for such years, and (ii) no “reportable events” as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K, except as described below.

As previously reported in Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Company on April 4, 2019 and June 13, 2019, Marcum had informed the Company that Marcum’s audit reports included in the Company’s previously issued audited financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, and Marcum’s interim reviews of the financial statements for the periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2018, 2017 and 2016, should no longer be relied upon.

The Company identified a number of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting as disclosed in Item 9A of the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2017, as well as several Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for quarterly periods during 2017 and 2018. The Audit Committee has discussed these matters with Marcum.

The Company provided Marcum with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K prior to the time this Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the SEC. The Company requested that Marcum furnish a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether or not it agrees with the statements made herein. A copy of Marcum’s letter, dated February 27, 2020, is filed herewith as Exhibit 16.1.

