ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On March 3, 2020, ARCA biopharma, Inc. (“ARCA”) and CIO Circle Point, Limited Partnership entered into a Third Amendment to Office Lease Agreement (the “Amended Lease”), effective February 24, 2020.

Under the terms of the Amended Lease, ARCA continues to lease approximately 5,300 square feet of office facilities in Westminster, Colorado for an additional 6 month term beginning April 1, 2020. Minimum lease payments committed under the Amended Lease through September 2020 are approximately $51,000. Under the Amended Lease, ARCA has no further rights to extend or renew this lease agreement.

The Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and the description of the Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF). Gencaro is considered part of the beta-blocker class of compounds because of its property of blocking both beta-1 and beta-2, receptors in the heart. The blocking of these receptors prevents the receptor from binding with other molecules, primarily the neurotransmitter norepinephrine (NE), which activate these receptors. The Company is conducting a Phase IIB/III clinical trial of Gencaro, known as GENETIC-AF.