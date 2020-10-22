SEC Filings FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 financial results will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Interested persons can participate by dialing 800-446-2782 (International participants may dial 847-413-3235), access code: 49992976. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/idnvz4jm.

The webcast will be available starting November 5, 2020 (7:30 p.m. ET) through November 19, 2020 on the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website.