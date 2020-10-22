BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On October 22, 2020, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release titled, “Bio-Path Receives Notice of Allowance for Strategic Patent for Prexigebersen in Combination with Front Line Cytidine Analogues or Bcr-Abl Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in a Variety of Cancers.” A copy of such press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits .

99.1 Press Release dated October 22, 2020



BIO-PATH HOLDINGS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2034023d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Bio-Path Receives Notice of Allowance for Strategic Patent for Prexigebersen in Combination with Front Line Cytidine Analogues or Bcr-Abl Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in a Variety of Cancers Growing Patent Estate Creates Value and Supports Key Combination Therapies HOUSTON— October 22,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company. The Company utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification. Its lead drug candidate, Liposomal Grb2 (BP1001), targets the protein Growth factor receptor-bound protein 2 (Grb2). Its other liposome delivered antisense drug candidate, Liposomal Bcl2 (BP1002), targets the protein B-cell lymphoma 2 (Bcl2). BP1001 is in Phase II clinical trials for acute myeloid leukemia, and for blast phase and accelerated phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. BP1002 is intended to target the lymphoma and certain solid tumor markets. BP1001 is also in preclinical studies for solid tumors, including triple negative breast cancer and inflammatory breast cancer.