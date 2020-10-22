HARBOR DIVERSIFIED, INC. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



About HARBOR DIVERSIFIED, INC. (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Biosciences, Inc. (Harbor Biosciences), formerly Harbor Diversified Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of products for the treatment of diseases that typically onset with age. It is primarily focused on the development of a series of hormone-related sterols that are derived from the human adrenal metabolome. The Company is development-stage company with two product candidates: Apoptone (HE3235) in patients with late-stage prostate cancer, and Triolex (HE3286) in obese type-2 diabetes mellitus patients. The Company focuses on the development of synthetic sterol derivatives derived from the human 19-carbon steroid scaffold of the mammalian sterol metabolome. It has conducted clinical trials with its drug development candidates, which include Apoptone (HE3235); Triolex (HE3286); Neumune (HE2100), for the treatment of sepsis, and HE2000, for the prevention of opportunistic infections in immune-suppressed patients.