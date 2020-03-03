FORTERRA, INC. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On March 3, 2020, Forterra, Inc. (the “Company”) posted to its investor relations website a copy of certain materials (the “Presentation”) to be used from time to time by the Company’s executive management team in meetings with investors regarding, among other things, the Company’s operations and performance. A copy of the Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference and is also available and can be accessed on the Company’s website – forterrabp.com – by following the links to “Investors”, “News and Events” and “Events and Presentations”.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit Index
|99.1
|
|Investor Presentation.
Forterra, Inc. Exhibit
About FORTERRA, INC. (NASDAQ:FRTA)
Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of pipe and precast products. The Company offers products for a range of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution and drainage. The Company operates approximately 95 facilities. Its products are available in the United States and Eastern Canada.
An ad to help with our costs