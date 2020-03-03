FORTERRA, INC. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Files An 8-K Other Events



Forterra, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d895187dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 11 141 185 116 182 144 Exhibit 99.1 0 181 239 215 220 225 30 40 89 87 186 73 16 125 224 150 155 160 Investor Presentation March 2020 \\\\Firmwide.corp.gs.com\\ibdroot\\projects\\IBD-NY\\coltan2020\\650015_1\\Graphics\\Photoshop\\Fonterra PPT Template\\Fonterra PPT Template A.psd 11 141 185 116 182 144 Exhibit 99.1 0 181 239 215 220 225 30 40 89 87 186 73 16 125 224 150 155 160 Investor Presentation March 2020 \\\\Firmwide.corp.gs.com\\ibdroot\\projects\\IBD-NY\\coltan2020\\650015_1\\Graphics\\Photoshop\\Fonterra PPT Template\\Fonterra PPT Template A.psd DISCLAIMER Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About FORTERRA, INC. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of pipe and precast products. The Company offers products for a range of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution and drainage. The Company operates approximately 95 facilities. Its products are available in the United States and Eastern Canada.