SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On a preliminary unaudited basis, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or the Company, estimates that its cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2019 was approximately $34.6 million. The estimate is a preliminary estimate based on currently available information and does not present all necessary information for a complete understanding of the Company’s financial condition as of December 31, 2019 or the Company’s results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company is furnishing this Current Report on Form 8-K in connection with the disclosure of information, in the form of a PowerPoint presentation (the "Presentation"), to be used by the Company at various meetings with certain investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Vosaroxin is an anticancer quinolone derivative (AQD). The Company’s other kinase inhibitor pipeline include TAK-580, SNS-062 and SNS-229. TAK-580 is an oral, investigative drug selective for pan-Raf kinase inhibition, in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. SNS-062 is a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The Company has completed the pre-clinical studies for SNS-062. SNS-229 and SNS-510 are two PDK1 inhibitors. PDK1 is a kinase and mediator of Phosphoinositide 3-kinase/AKT (PI3K/AKT) signaling, which is a pathway involved in cell growth, differentiation, survival and migration.