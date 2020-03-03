SEC Filings BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. (NYSE:BNED) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 3, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended January 25, 2020 (the “Press Release”). A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Form 8-K and the Exhibit attached hereto pertaining to the Company’s financial results shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits>