FORESIGHT ENERGY LP (NYSE:FELP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 28, 2020, Foresight Energy LLC (the “Borrower”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Foresight Energy LP (the “Partnership”), failed to timely make an interest payment due under the Credit and Guaranty Agreement, dated as of March 28, 2017 (“Credit Agreement”), among the Borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Borrower and the Partnership, as guarantors, the lenders party thereto, Lord Securities Corporation, as the Term Administrative Agent for the lenders, The Huntington National Bank, as facilities administrative agent for the lenders and the other parties referred to therein. The failure to timely make the interest payment constitutes a Default under the Credit Agreement. If the interest payment is not made within the five business day grace period specified in the Credit Agreement (the “Grace Period”), such failure to timely pay interest will constitute an Event of Default under the Credit Agreement.

The information in this Current Report is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements and information in this Current Report on Form 8-K and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “propose,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements also include statements about our liquidity, our capital structure and expected results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Partnership’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. We continue to experience substantial financial, business, operational and reputational risks that threaten our ability to continue as a going concern and could materially affect our present expectations and projections. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by forward-looking statements, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.