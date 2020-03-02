SEC Filings Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 2, 2020, Ameresco, Inc. (“we” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also posted supplemental information with respect to its fourth quarter and full year results on the Investor Relations section of its website at www.ameresco.com. The press release and the supplemental information issued in connection with the announcement are furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The exhibits listed on the Exhibit Index immediately preceding such exhibits are furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.