Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 2, 2020, Ameresco, Inc. (“we” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also posted supplemental information with respect to its fourth quarter and full year results on the Investor Relations section of its website at www.ameresco.com. The press release and the supplemental information issued in connection with the announcement are furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The exhibits listed on the Exhibit Index immediately preceding such exhibits are furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Ameresco, Inc. is a provider of energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. The Company’s principal service is the development, design, engineering and installation of projects. Its U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, which include the design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures; renewable energy solutions and services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services. The Company’s Small-Scale Infrastructure segment sells electricity, processed landfill gas (LFG), heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy and generated by small-scale plants that it owns. The Company’s Small-Scale Infrastructure segment also includes certain small-scale plants developed for customers. The All Other segment offers enterprise energy management services, consulting services and integrated-photovoltaic (PV).

