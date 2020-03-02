SEC Filings Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

(b) Retirement of Named Executive Officer>>Bank of Marin, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC), has announced the retirement of Peter Pelham, age 63, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking, effective April 1, 2020. Brandi Campbell, previously Bank of Marin’s First Vice President, Regional Manager, Retail Banking, will succeed Mr. Pelham as Senior Vice President, Retail Banking.>

The Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.