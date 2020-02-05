SEC Filings BEAZER HOMES USA, INC. (NYSE:BZH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On February 5, 2020, the Company held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. A total of 27,522,030 shares were represented in person or by valid proxy at the annual meeting and the Company’s stockholders took the following actions:

1. Election of Directors. As part of a comprehensive, long-term Board succession plan, three of our former directors did not stand for reelection at the Annual Meeting. After many years of distinguished service, Brian C. Beazer, Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. and Peter G. Leemputtee retired from the Board. Stockholders elected Elizabeth S. Acton, Laurent Alpert, Allan P. Merrill, Peter M. Orser, Norma A. Provencio, Danny R. Shepherd, David J. Spitz and C. Christian Winkle to serve as directors until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are elected and qualified. The vote totals for each of these individuals is as set forth below:

2. Ratification of Independent Accountants. Stockholders ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. The vote totals were 26,683,029 shares for, 781,886 shares against and 57,115 share abstentions.

3. Vote on Compensation of Named Executive Officers. Stockholders approved the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019. The vote totals were 21,104,376 shares for, 2,957,327 shares against, 41,538 share abstentions and 3,418,789 broker non-votes.

4. Amendment of Company\’s Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan. Stockholders approved the Company\’s amended and restated 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The vote totals were 22,552,550 shares for, 1,510,095 shares against, 40,596 share abstentions and 3,418,789 broker non-votes.