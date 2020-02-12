SEC Filings CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION (NYSE:ECOM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 12, 2020, ChannelAdvisor Corporation (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 2.02, and Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any of the Registrant\’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any incorporation language in such a filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits