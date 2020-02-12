CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION (NYSE:ECOM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 12, 2020, ChannelAdvisor Corporation (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 2.02, and Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any of the Registrant\’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any incorporation language in such a filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
ChannelAdvisor Corporation is a provider of software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable its retailer and manufacturer customers to integrate and manage their merchandise sales across various online channels. Through its platform, the Company enables its customers to connect with various sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg and Sears, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and other channels, such as Facebook and Pinterest. The Company’s suite of solutions provides its customers with an integrated user interface to manage their product listings, inventory availability, pricing optimization, search terms, data analytics and other functions across the channels. The company also offers solutions that allow branded manufacturers to send their Web visitors directly to authorized resellers and to gain insight into consumer behavior.

