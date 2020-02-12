CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION (NYSE:ECOM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
EX-99.1 2 ecom2122020ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1ChannelAdvisor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; Revenue Achieves High End of Guidance and Record Adjusted EBITDA Significantly Exceeds Guidance2019 Adjusted EBITDA More Than Doubles 2018 ResultResearch Triangle Park,…
About CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION (NYSE:ECOM)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation is a provider of software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable its retailer and manufacturer customers to integrate and manage their merchandise sales across various online channels. Through its platform, the Company enables its customers to connect with various sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg and Sears, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and other channels, such as Facebook and Pinterest. The Company’s suite of solutions provides its customers with an integrated user interface to manage their product listings, inventory availability, pricing optimization, search terms, data analytics and other functions across the channels. The company also offers solutions that allow branded manufacturers to send their Web visitors directly to authorized resellers and to gain insight into consumer behavior.