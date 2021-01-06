20/20 GLOBAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:TWGL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
ITEM 1.01 – ENTRY INTO MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS
20/20 Global, Inc. Exhibit
EX-10.06 2 twgl_ex10z06.htm AMENDMENT TO ESCROW AGREEMENT AND DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AMENDMENT TO ESCROW AGREEMENT AND DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS THIS AMENDMENT TO ESCROW AGREEMENT AND DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS (this “Amendment”) is entered into effective this 4th day of January,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
An ad to help with our costs