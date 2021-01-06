20/20 GLOBAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:TWGL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01 – ENTRY INTO MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS


20/20 Global, Inc. Exhibit
EX-10.06 2 twgl_ex10z06.htm AMENDMENT TO ESCROW AGREEMENT AND DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AMENDMENT TO ESCROW AGREEMENT AND DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS     THIS AMENDMENT TO ESCROW AGREEMENT AND DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS (this “Amendment”) is entered into effective this 4th day of January,…
