The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets
Item 2.01
Closing of Acquisition of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
Effective April 3, 2020, The First Bancshares, Inc., a Mississippi corporation (the “Company” or “First Bancshares”) completed its previously-announced merger (the “Merger”) with Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation, a Georgia corporation (“SGB”) to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger by and between First Bancshares and SGB, dated as December 18, 2019 (the “Merger Agreement”). At the closing, SGB merged with and into First Bancshares, with First Bancshares as the surviving corporation. Following the Merger, SGB’s wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Southwest Georgia Bank, merged with and into the First Bancshares’ wholly-owned subsidiary bank, The First, A National Banking Association (“The First”), with The First as the surviving bank and continuing its corporate existence under the name “The First, A National Banking Association” (the “Bank Merger”, and together with the Merger, the “Mergers”).
to the Merger Agreement, SGB shareholders are entitled to receive for each share of SGB common stock outstanding immediately prior to the Merger one (1.00) share of First Bancshares common stock. Each outstanding share of First Bancshares common stock remained outstanding and was unaffected by the Mergers. As a result of the Mergers, First Bancshares will issue 2,548,510 shares of First Bancshares common stock to former SGB shareholders.
The foregoing description of the Mergers and the Merger Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the Merger Agreement, which is incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 2.1 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2019.
On April 3, 2020, First Bancshares issued a press release announcing the completion of the Mergers. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press Release of The First Bancshares, Inc., dated April 3, 2020.
About The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI)
